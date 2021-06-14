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EXPERIMENTAL "COVID" INJECTIONS CONTAINING MAGNETIC MATERIALS THAT ARE USED FOR MEDICAL EQUIPEMENT
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272 views • June 14, 2021
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) are emerging as ,,,, for various biomedical applications such as enhanced resolution imaging or targeted drug or gene delivery due to their biocompatibility, low cost of production, ability to immobilize biological materials on their surfaces, and potential for direct targeting using external magnets.
,,,,,, "magnetofection," which essentially is the use of magnetic fields to build up a concentration of magnetic nanoparticles, each containing nucleic acids, and guide them into target cells
GENE RUBY 20 YEARS PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH EXPERIENCE
MAGNETO -FECTION – DRIVES THE DRUG INTO THE GENES OF THE BODY SPIONS
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
,,,,,, "magnetofection," which essentially is the use of magnetic fields to build up a concentration of magnetic nanoparticles, each containing nucleic acids, and guide them into target cells
GENE RUBY 20 YEARS PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH EXPERIENCE
MAGNETO -FECTION – DRIVES THE DRUG INTO THE GENES OF THE BODY SPIONS
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
Keywords
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