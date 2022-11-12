Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Part 1(2 of 2. Eyewitnesses from the book & documentary Auschwitz by Laurence Rees (2005)
7 views
channel image
Julian The Sceptic videos
Published 17 days ago |
Donate

part 1 (2 of 2). Debunking Laurence Rees's bestseller and his documentary from 2005 by research about the eyewitnesses he used to make his book & documentary accessible for a large public.

Eyewitnesses: Józef Paczynski, Ryszard Dacko, Jerzy Bielecki, Roman Trojanowski.

Keywords
holocausteyewitnesseslaurence reespart 1-2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket