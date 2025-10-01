This video description:

Grishino, Pokrovskoe (Krasnoarmeyskoye) direction

🖋"Smuglyanka Squad and Rubicon for the ducklings!!"

Grishino is located northwest of Pokrovsk. The remaining road to the city passes through it.

Two Majors ✨ Two Majors in MAH

Adding: Two Majors #Summary as of October 1, 2025

🗞 At a gathering of American🇺🇸 generals, the US Secretary of War and Trump gave them a clear task: prepare for war. The redeployment of US military aviation to the Middle East is being recorded. The Pentagon signed a $5 billion contract for interceptor drones, having studied the experience of the special military operation. In Europe 🇪🇺, a collective defense is being created against the so-called "Russian drones," which are only a pretext for concentrating NATO infrastructure on the eastern flank. The former Secretary General NATO🚩 directly called to inflate military budgets at the expense of European social programs, and the former UK Secretary of Defense 🇬🇧 (the country oversees the Main Intelligence Directorate and airborne operations) at the Warsaw Security Forum called to make Crimea "uninhabitable" and help Kiev with "long-range capabilities."

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces yesterday afternoon carried out a series of demonstrative strikes on Dnepropetrovsk (a call center of scammers was hit) and Kharkov (strikes continued all night, Thermal Power Plant-5 was hit). In the Chernigov region, railway infrastructure and a substation in the settlement of Nosivka were hit. Early in the morning, reports came of explosions in the Kiev region.

▪️ In the Rostov region, drones were shot down in the Verkhnyedonsk, Millerovo, and Sholokhov districts. Due to the UAV crash at an industrial site in the Verkhnyedonsk district, a building roof and grass in a field caught fire. Several villages in the Verkhnyedonsk and Sholokhov districts were left without power.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the enemy twice attempted counterattacks in the areas of Konstantinivka and Andreevka. Reports indicate an activation of our naval infantry near Kondrativka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Hlotove, a civilian stepped on an explosive device and was injured. Shebekino, Hlotove, Hora-Podol, Holovchyno, Leonivka, Berezivka, Serhiivka, and Hrushivka came under fire.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, west of the Northern Group of Forces, Synelnykove occupied the position and two enemy strongpoints. In Volchansk on the left bank of the Volchya River, our assault troops are advancing through the remains of the built-up area.

▪️ Fighting continues in Kupyansk, our forces are assaulting the built-up area from the north. Kupyansk has been closed by Ukrainian authorities for entry to all except AFU personnel for several days.

▪️ On the Krasnolymansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are trying to encircle Lyman from the flanks, advancing from the liberated Shandryholove through Derylove to Drobysheve from the north; from the south, heavy fighting is reported in Yampil.

▪️ On the Seversk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported success in the settlement of Seversk Malyy (known online as Rudnyk), with battles already at the approaches to Dronivka.

▪️ On the left flank of the Konstantynivka direction, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing north of Poltavka. On the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk) direction, strikes on Hryshyne northwest of Pokrovsk are noted: our forces are breaking the logistics of the AFU along the remaining road.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, no significant changes on the Orikhiv direction; fighting continues for Stepnohirsk.

▪️ On the Kherson direction, the Russian Armed Forces are working with aviation and artillery on the right bank. Yesterday, strikes were reported on Kherson, Lvov, and Tyahynka.