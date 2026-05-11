BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canadians & Americans Dumb As Bricks Cowards Allowing This Evil
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2373 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • Today

Powerful Evidence Exposing The Massive Evil Against Mankind


Thursday May 7th 2026 Live Stream Christopher James


SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE RE UPLOAD FOR OUR WORLD


How STUPID are the people? Here everyone is shown of the massive corruption occurring right in our faces and NO ONE in law enforcement is doing anything about because they are all bought and paid for shills cowards corrupt to core who know NOTHING about the difference between legal and lawful... as is the rest of the world....


But there is a glimmer of hope as millions worldwide are seeing and learning ... which might be at a snails pace but it is happening and we must to everything we can to correct the consciousness of the mind of man thru the correct conversations that MUST lead to action with those who are good to pick up their guns and unite and take this evil down worldwide.... otherwise it's over for mankind.


These are not opinions but powerful truths our world must hear so get off your ass and do something this is not entertainment we have a fight before us like no other and truth has become a massive casualty in this war to capture the mind of man and destroy mankind forever if not stopped.


MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.


Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3

Keywords
deatheviljews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

Jacob Thomas
EEOC Sues New York Times Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Male Editor

EEOC Sues New York Times Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Male Editor

Garrison Vance
These 6 Superfoods May Support Testosterone Levels in Men, Dietitian Says

These 6 Superfoods May Support Testosterone Levels in Men, Dietitian Says

Coco Somers
Beyond the hype: A case for real food in the fight against hypertension

Beyond the hype: A case for real food in the fight against hypertension

Ava Grace
Gentle exercise and vigorous exercise, but not moderate exercise, improves sleep quality

Gentle exercise and vigorous exercise, but not moderate exercise, improves sleep quality

Lance D Johnson
Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy