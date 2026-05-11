Canadians & Americans Dumb As Bricks Cowards Allowing This Evil

Powerful Evidence Exposing The Massive Evil Against Mankind





Thursday May 7th 2026 Live Stream Christopher James





SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE RE UPLOAD FOR OUR WORLD





How STUPID are the people? Here everyone is shown of the massive corruption occurring right in our faces and NO ONE in law enforcement is doing anything about because they are all bought and paid for shills cowards corrupt to core who know NOTHING about the difference between legal and lawful... as is the rest of the world....





But there is a glimmer of hope as millions worldwide are seeing and learning ... which might be at a snails pace but it is happening and we must to everything we can to correct the consciousness of the mind of man thru the correct conversations that MUST lead to action with those who are good to pick up their guns and unite and take this evil down worldwide.... otherwise it's over for mankind.





These are not opinions but powerful truths our world must hear so get off your ass and do something this is not entertainment we have a fight before us like no other and truth has become a massive casualty in this war to capture the mind of man and destroy mankind forever if not stopped.





MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.





Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





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