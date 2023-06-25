Control Your Anger Unless You Like Making Stupid Decisions | Live From The Lair



The next chapter in Popp’s book “The Warrior’s Way and the Soldier’s Soul” has a lesson everyone could stand to learn.

#TerrencePopp #CurbYourAnger #WarriorsWay





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