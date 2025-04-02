BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
70 views • 4 weeks ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906590243764965421?t=gJCmh5yhum5wau4RA9q8aA&s=19


(EMF) 46,510publications and7,012summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields.

https://www.emf-portal.org/en

.

All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!

Everything You Need To Know About 6G IoBnT nanonetworks And How Your Body Is Connected To The System In 1 Very Long Thread! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907158427643593047?t=lgcMCMdRMRgD2-WeMVnTXw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902493721880621202?t=iuhHIvw_h2Z7vPnx1LaRNg&s=19


NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium


Applications of Nanotechnology

After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research andmore than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology

￼￼￼￼

.

Doe biosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=doe+biosensors&source=android&summary=1&conversation=82cc06ce6b3d7fd2406dc6

.

Trends in DNA biosensors

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7126963/

.

Recent Advancements in Nanobiosensors: Current Trends, Challenges, Applications, and Future Scope

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9599941/

.

RNA-Based Fluorescent Biosensors for Live Cell Imaging of Small Molecules and RNAs https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7308196/

￼￼￼

.

This was the 5G deployment!


Biochemical Biosensing in THz

https://search.brave.com/search?q=biochemical+biosensing+in+thz&source=android&summary=1&conversation=ea0c515544ea5d64164088

.

Microfluidics in Pharmaceuticals https://search.brave.com/search?q=microfluidics+in+pharmaceutical+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e3127a9c8a939bf5d62a44

.

Nanotechnology in Food https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+infood&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7d0cc084b9381578eb813e

.

Nanotechnology in Beverages

https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+beverage+products+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6689913a13839cbd655d6


Keywords
trump20242030covid
