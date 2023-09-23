11. Dero CLI Wallet: Daemon <-> Wallet (Remote Configuration), and Account Registration (WORKING SOLUTION)

Notes:

- Start the Dero Daemon with the following options:

./derod-linux-amd64 --fastsync --rpc-bind=0.0.0.0:9999

- And start the Dero Wallet CLI with the following option:

./dero-wallet-cli-linux-amd64 --daemon-address=<DERO-DAEMON-HOST-IP-ADDRESS>:9999

Where <DERO-DAEMON-HOST-IP-ADDRESS> is the IP address of the host where the Dero Daemon is running.

- Before doing anything with the Dero Wallet CLI, pay attention to the Network Height, that will tell you if the Dero Wallet CLI is connected or not to the Dero Daemon. If it is stucked at 0, it's probably that your Dero Wallet CLI is not connected to the Dero Daemon, and therefore, the Account Registration will not work.

- If the Account Registration to the blockchain takes more than one hour, I would suggest that you to kill the process (Ctrl+c), and then retry again.

