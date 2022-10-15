Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

(Apr 8, 2022)
German lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer are joined by Dr. Tenpenny who explains the latest on how and why people are being injured and dying from the COVID injections, and also why it cannot be fully detoxed from the human body.
From 'Session 99' of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Odysee-final1:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.