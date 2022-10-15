Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
169 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published a month ago |

(Apr 8, 2022)

German lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer are joined by Dr. Tenpenny who explains the latest on how and why people are being injured and dying from the COVID injections, and also why it cannot be fully detoxed from the human body.


From 'Session 99' of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Odysee-final1:b


Keywords
deathinjuryvaccineblood clotsdr sherri tenpennyreiner fuellmichcorona investigative committeeheart inflammation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket