Bright Videos News, June 2, 2026 - Windows OS Spyware Revealed + Zach Vorhies on AI, Data Centers and Machine Intelligence

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- Nvidia's AI-Empowered Laptops and Privacy Concerns (0:10)
- Nvidia's New Chip and Its Implications (7:07)
- Microsoft's Recall Feature and Privacy Concerns (13:41)
- Linux as a Safe Alternative (20:05)
- The Bubble in the Semiconductor Market (26:34)
- Nvidia's Role in the Surveillance State (33:11)
- The AI Backlash and Its Implications (40:01)
- The Depopulation Agenda and AI's Role (46:45)
- The Role of Gold and Silver in a Crash (53:12)
- The Importance of Breaking Spells (1:00:19)
- Breaking Spells and AI Concerns (1:06:38)
- Fourth Industrial Revolution and AI Military Value (1:13:08)
- Introduction of Zach Voorhees and AI Concerns (1:19:03)
- Government Lawfare and Open Source Repositories (1:25:35)
- Taxation and Regulation of AI Services (1:31:43)
- Cognitive Control and AI Programming (1:37:39)
- Data Centers and Energy Infrastructure (1:43:35)
- Small Modular Reactors and Energy Solutions (1:49:51)
- The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Human Impact (1:55:55)
- Education and Parenting in the AI Age (2:02:02)
- The Zach Adams Effect and Local AI (2:07:56)
- Qigong Dong Discussion and Physical Fitness (2:14:07)
- Transition to Zach Voorhees and UNA (2:20:29)
- Promotion of Recommended Partners and Ancient Computing Technology (2:27:58)
- Final Remarks and Health Ranger Store Promotion (2:35:35)
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