(MIAC #239) Getting Us to Prepare for the Opposite of What We Are Really Facing

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Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#decarbonization #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #5G
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John Kitson from 5GAwareness.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss increasing space radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum combining with 5G and the effects on plants, animals and humans and which types of radio-protective foods you can eat to protect yourself during these changing times.
•How electromagnetic frequencies effect plants
•Where are all of the pollinators gone?
•Implementing Agenda 2030 with a reduced population
•Solar panel output reduction is forecast 25% in the Grand Solar Minimum
•United Nations 2019 test to sell food by the calorie in California and Oregon
•Shrinkflation globally as serving sizes decrease
•Internet of Things (IOT)
•2023 roll out dates for global 5G overlap with global crop losses in the Grand Solar Minimum
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Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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