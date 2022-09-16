9/12/22 Manic Monday - Disease of Denial

The new pandemic deadly virus is the "Disease of Denial" with a side of "Pride & Ego" Now that the CDC has admitted everything they told the public to do in response to Covid19 was not based on science , mask wearing, 6ft social distancing, & lockdowns. The vaccine proven it has zero efficacy yet they still pushing booster shot, the Covidians living in denial don't want to deal with the truth they have been DUPED.









1. Resident Joe Biden Prosthetic mask





2. Today in Goola Gorilla News Michelle Obama takes picture w/ Joe & Kamal with their spouses and he is the biggest thing in the picture , once you see it you can’t unsee it.





3. Leaked audio reveals South Carolina Democrat candidate Krystle Mathews for Senate saying to treat White people like shit





4. The Purge Begins in Shitcago Chiraq Chicago





5. Stew Peters drops explosive truth bomb about race & crime in America





6. These Are The Real Video Images Of 911, And Not Those Autostereogram Image Projection We Have See

a.) 9-11-01 CNN Reporter Jamie McIntyre Says He Saw No Airplane Wreckage At The Pentagon

b.) Facts that Can Not Be debunked about 9/11





7. Kari Lake calls out Katy Hobbs declining to debate her





8. What will happen when the Vaccinated have to face the reality, their Red Pill Moment





9. Vaccinated person apologize admits he took what the government said , thanks the unvaccinated for holding the line





10. The Spike protein is a toxin that binds to tumor suppressing genes Cancers on the increase





11. Injections and all these cases of Sudden Death Syndrome - "Open your eyes!"





12. Ex FDNY fire captain who lost his job due to the mandates speak out at NYC council meeting that happened last week





13. New York State Declares State of Emergency Over Polio Virus to Boost Dangerous Vaccination, the new scare tactic so they can have a reason to stop the midterm elections or put in mail in ballots





14. Don't Get fall for monkeypox Bill and Melinda Gates did Monkeypox prepardness March 2021 to start May 2022 don't be fooled again





15. Dr Paul Alexander asked (CDC Director) Dr. Redfield about the Science the CDC used to make Six Feet Social Distancing Rules etc... ”He said there is no Science, We Made it Up





16. Comedian David A. Arnold posted this to social media on Saturday. Yesterday, he died suddenly and unexpectedly. He was 54 years old





www.Axetruth.com

my official website that has all my links





CashAp- $Axetruth









My new international merch using RISE INTERNATIONAL the new pro-freedom, manufacturing-on-demand service powered by RISE Attire





https://riseattireusa.com/intl/axetruth/





SUBSCRIBE TO The FOXHOLE https://thefoxhole.app/ or pilled.net





Also live shows are broadcast on

The Foxhole, Dlive , Rumble, Odysee, Twitch, Facebook and partical shows on Youtube channel Axe Truth

channels all links are on my website





YOU CAN BUY AXE TRUTH GEAR





Shop.Axetruth.com





I am strictly FRIEND/Fan funded if anyone would like to donate it's very much appreciated





Donations accepted at





paypal.me/RegalProducts





www.venmo.com/AxeTruth





cashap/$Axetruth

cash.me/$Axetruth









YOU CAN ALSO MAIL DONATION TO

Axe Truth Productions

P.O. Box 80244

Atlanta, Ga 30366









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS





https://odysee.com/@AxeTruth









https://www.bitchute.com/axetruth/









https://rumble.com/c/c-290631 RUMBLE @Axetruth





Youtube - Axe Truth https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKRioXQmbE7SxtiUYq1CXqQ/about

Instagram - @Axetruth

Twitch - Axe_Truth https://www.twitch.tv/axe_truth

Twitter - @therealAxetruth

Facebook- Axel Steele https://www.facebook.com/axel.fortruth.1

Gab - @AxeTruth https://gab.com/AxeTruth

Telegam - Axetruth1 & Axetruth









Email [email protected]