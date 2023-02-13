Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Learn Self Defense That Works No Matter Your Size, Shape Or Age
28 views
channel image
The Survival Fighting Axiom
Published 18 hours ago |

Survival Fighting Axiom Founder Allen J Sachetti shows you here how to develop yourself to instinctively destroy a real life attacker. Go to www.skill2survive.com and scroll down to get access to our online school for only $25.00 for 30 days.

Keywords
self defensemartial artstactical combatclose quarters battleclose quarters combat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket