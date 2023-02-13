Learn Self Defense That Works No Matter Your Size, Shape Or Age

Survival Fighting Axiom Founder Allen J Sachetti shows you here how to develop yourself to instinctively destroy a real life attacker. Go to www.skill2survive.com and scroll down to get access to our online school for only $25.00 for 30 days.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.