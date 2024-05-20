A new video from the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico shows a man who arrived at the scene just before the attack - RE-FORMATTED

A new video from the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico shows a man who arrived at the scene just before the attack. The gunman, Cintula, can be seen looking at him and then pulling out his weapon. At the video, it can also be seen that the security guards did not register the hand movement as he pulls out the gun and fires.

