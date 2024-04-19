Create New Account
Thomas Jefferson's Prediction of Economic Meltdown and Its Relevance Today
Jefferson’s chilling warnings about unchecked fiat, paper money printing proved prophetic as the U.S. plunged into its first boom-bust economic crisis in the early 19th century.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 19, 2024

