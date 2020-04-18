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ΠΑΣΧΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ - ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΑΝΕΣΤΗ
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35 views • April 18, 2020
Η Πρώτη Ανάσταση~ Πάσχα των Ελλήνων
Μουσικη: Σταύρος Κουγιουμτζής
Στιχουι: Γιώργος Θέμελης
Τραγούδι: Γιώργος Νταλάρας
Από τον δίσκο "Ηλιοτρόπιο" 1973
Ευχαριστώ όλους αυτούς τους άγνωστους από τους οποίους "δανείστηκα" τις φωτογραφίες για να φτιάξω το video.
Μουσικη: Σταύρος Κουγιουμτζής
Στιχουι: Γιώργος Θέμελης
Τραγούδι: Γιώργος Νταλάρας
Από τον δίσκο "Ηλιοτρόπιο" 1973
Ευχαριστώ όλους αυτούς τους άγνωστους από τους οποίους "δανείστηκα" τις φωτογραφίες για να φτιάξω το video.
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