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Rights aren't Based on Statistics and Liberty Doesn't Need to "work"
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151 views • August 28, 2019
You’ve probably seen a lot of articles, videos, posts making the case that one government program or another doesn’t work - and because of that, it should be shut down or stopped. But is that a good approach?
Path to Liberty: August 28, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Facial recognition is accurate - if you’re a white guy
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/09/technology/facial-recognition-race-artificial-intelligence.html
Gender and racial bias found in Amazon’s facial recognition technology (again)
https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/25/18197137/amazon-rekognition-facial-recognition-bias-race-gender
Facial recognition software mistook 1 in 5 California lawmakers for criminals, says ACLU
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-08-12/facial-recognition-software-mistook-1-in-5-california-lawmakers-for-criminals-says-aclu
Overcoming Inertia: Why It’s Time to End the War in Afghanistan
https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/overcoming-inertia-why-its-time-end-war-afghanistan
‘Red Flag’ Laws Are the Wrong Solution
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/red-flag-laws-are-the-wrong-solution-to-mass-shootings/
Rights Don’t Depend on Statistics
Path to Liberty: August 28, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Facial recognition is accurate - if you’re a white guy
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/09/technology/facial-recognition-race-artificial-intelligence.html
Gender and racial bias found in Amazon’s facial recognition technology (again)
https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/25/18197137/amazon-rekognition-facial-recognition-bias-race-gender
Facial recognition software mistook 1 in 5 California lawmakers for criminals, says ACLU
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-08-12/facial-recognition-software-mistook-1-in-5-california-lawmakers-for-criminals-says-aclu
Overcoming Inertia: Why It’s Time to End the War in Afghanistan
https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/overcoming-inertia-why-its-time-end-war-afghanistan
‘Red Flag’ Laws Are the Wrong Solution
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/red-flag-laws-are-the-wrong-solution-to-mass-shootings/
Rights Don’t Depend on Statistics
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