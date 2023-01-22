“I fight Authority” FEISTY BENGAL KITTEN 🐯John Cougar Mellencamp

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use.

Intro music

Alan Parsons Project

I ROBOT





2nd song John Cougar Mellencamp AUTHORITY SONG

fair use non profit





👮‍♂️had a $243 ticket for failing to obey a peace officer, pled not guilty, set trial date, went to court with witness, could not find my name on any information board, stood I line for 1 hour at traffic court with only 1 out of 10 booths open for people. I find out peace officers had “ticket withdrawn”.

also the DISCLOSURE package 📦 to get me properly defended for TRIAL was never sent out.

So after I get home after court. Mailman drops off daily mail..Then I see a letter saying ticket withdrawn. 🤬 A little late giving me notice. I had to pay for gas, parking and for my witness time to Sandy V.

🥊what a waste of my time and taxpayers money! You suck Marcel at the University of Alberta Peace Officer 👮‍♂️ division. No transparency ever shown which is a legal requirement.