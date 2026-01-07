BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Syria: Destruction in the Sheikh Maqsoud & Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo following shelling by Jolani’s regime gangs.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Destruction in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo following shelling by Jolani’s regime gangs.

Adding: The Al-Julani Regime Army says they are preparing to launch a “limited military operation” in the city of Aleppo.

Meanwhile, SDF militias have called on residents of Sheikh Maqsoud, al-Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid to remain in their homes and not flee, amid expectations of renewed fighting.

Adding, from last night's found post:

U.S., Israel, and Syria Announce Intelligence-Sharing Pact

Under U.S. supervision, Israel and Syria have agreed to create a “dedicated communication cell” to coordinate intelligence, military de-escalation, diplomacy, and economic cooperation. The agreement was reached during a trilateral meeting in Paris, hailed by the U.S. as a breakthrough for regional peace and stability.

The joint mechanism aims to reduce misunderstandings and foster regular contact between the two former adversaries. Washington will oversee the process, which is framed as a step toward lasting security, mutual prosperity, and regional normalization.

Syria just agreed to be spied on.

