Another train derailment. This time, it's beer. It it was full of Bud Light, I could take it as a sign from God.
It happened Sunday in a town called Paradise, Montana. Officials said nobody was hurt, and there was no danger to the public.
Montana Rail Link reports they've made significant cleanup progress at the site of the Paradise train derailment in Sanders County.
Details: https://bit.ly/3Gjx6WM
