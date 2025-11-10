© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A leaked video capturing a Zionist envoy openly advocating for the execution of Palestinian children in Gaza has triggered a fierce backlash.
In a disgraceful response, Austrian counter-terrorism forces raided the home of the whistleblower who exposed the footage.
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING