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Easy Homemade Bread | Elyssa’s Famous BEER BREAD | Bread for Beginners
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311 views • September 15, 2022

Easy Homemade Bread, Elyssa's Famous Beer Bread that is so increasable delicious. This is a must !!!!!!!!!!!!! Absolutely amazing. This is one Easy Bread Recipe!!! This is an amazingly easy bread recipe that does not take hardly any time at all that will turn out 100% delicious, even if you are new at baking and this happens to be a bread for beginners. If you are looking for a fast bread recipe, a homemade bread recipe that will impress people for sure, or even if you a making bread as a beginner, this easy homemade bread recipe will not only be a easy bread recipe but will even better be the tastiest homemade bread ever! This Easy homemade bread is one of my most favorite bread recipes White Chicken Chili Recipe: https://youtu.be/danX7SqubyE Other great Bread recipe: https://youtu.be/kJCIRJrn23c This Easy homemade Bread recipe: Elyssa's Famous Beer Bread, 3 cups flour 1/4 cup sugar 1 tsp salt 3 tsp baking powder 1 12 oz. bottle beer (we use Hefeweizen) 1 stick of butter Preheat oven to 350* Mix all dry ingredients, add beer and stir with wooden spoon, oil your loaf pan and add bread mixture, pour melted butter over top and bake for 1 hour, remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes before removing it from loaf pan #easyhomemadebread #breadforbeginners #easybreadrecepe

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