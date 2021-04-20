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CALVIN AYRE INTERVIEW 🔥 BitcoinSV is the Most Valuable Blockchain Network and this Proves It...BSV
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44 views • April 20, 2021
OG video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n6QvThlSaU


Calvin Ayre is the legendary entrepreneur behind Bodog and the Ayre Group as well as a prolific venture capitalist in the blockchain space. He joined us to discuss the following topics:

00:36​ - A Short History of Bitcoin SV #BSV​
4:50​ - How Bitcoin SV Can Solve Massive Data Problems
7:15​ - How the platform will GROW
11:48​ - Bitcoin SV is Protected by a Patent Fortress
16:15​ - TAAL as an Investment Opportunity #TAAL​
21:26​ - The Impact of Regulation on Bitcoin SV and the Overall Crypto Space
24:50​ - Where to Learn More from Calvin

Find more of Calvin at:

Twitter: @CalvinAyre
Websites: Ayre.Group, Coingeek.com, bitcoinsv.io, bitcoinsv.com, bitcoinassociation.net

Where to find THE EARLY STAGE INVESTOR:
Twitter: @TheEarlyStage

DISCLAIMER:
Always make sure to:
Do your own due diligence and research. If you decide to buy or sell anything, that is entirely your decision and your decision alone.
NEVER Trade/Invest based on other people's opinions. Please do your own research. Due diligence Information provided in this video is for informational purposes ONLY. This is NOT financial or investment advice. Please seek a professional for financial or investment advice.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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