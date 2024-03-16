Pets in Love





March 15, 2024





I Was On Fire! Tearful Ending of The Poor Dog After The Fire

EVERYONE, WE ARE AT A LOSS FOR WORDS. WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A HIGHLY EMOTIONAL AND URGENT RESCUE HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. PLEASE, WE ARE BEGGING FOR YOUR HELP.





Here is Luna, Luna is a small abandoned dog who was a lone wanderer. She was rescued from the large fire. Although still alive, her body has been greatly affected by the incident.





The story begins on a fateful night, when flames erupt from a nearby dwelling, engulfing Luna's home. Amidst chaos, she found herself trapped as the flames seared her skin. The roof collapsed, ensnaring her in a nightmare of heat and pain. Hours later, the blaze subsided, leaving Luna as the sole survivor, scorched and battered amidst the ruins.





