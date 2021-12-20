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UM ANJO QUE DEUS COLOCOU NA MINHA VIDA
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12 views • December 20, 2021
Depoimento de uma vítima de estupro que, após desistir do aborto, deu à luz um menino em 15/05/2000. Dezoito anos depois, ela veio agradecer ao aconselhamento prestado pelo Pró-Vida de Anápolis. Neste vídeo ela se emociona ao se lembrar que havia pensado em abortar seu filho. E destrói por completo o argumento de que o aborto serviria de alívio para o trauma do estupro.
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