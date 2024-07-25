BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poisoned Congresswoman dead at age 74
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
437 views • 9 months ago

Rest in peace, Sheila Jackson Lee. Yes, she was old but she probably would have lived longer, if she hadn't been injected with multiple varieties of poison.

###

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the moon is made out of “gases” and the sun is “almost” too hot for us to go near.

Just think:

@JacksonLeeTX18

was almost the mayor of Houston.

https://x.com/KennethRWebster/status/1777695037129712076

###

Sheila Jackson Lee

@JacksonLeeTX18

"We’re giving out free flu shots and water cases at the Holman Street Baptist Church until 6PM. Hope to see you!"

2:14 PM · Nov 28, 2022

https://x.com/JacksonLeeTX18/status/1597353176638029826

###

Sheila Jackson Lee

@JacksonLeeTX18

"Statement: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tested positive for COVID. She is fully vaccinated and has received her boosters. She encourages everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with their booster shots. She looks forward to a full and complete recovery."

7:16 AM · May 16, 2022 from Washington, DC

https://x.com/JacksonLeeTX18/status/1526204825754648576

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide



To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

deadcongresswomansheila jackson lee
