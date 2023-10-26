MASSIVE ROCKET BARRAGE LEAVE 1 MILLION SCRAMBLING*ISLAMIC ARMY UNIFYING*UNPRECENTED CAT 5 HURRICANE*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US! Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link! https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ Thank you so much for your support! https://mythology.stackexchange.com/questions/172/who-were-the-anunnaki-according-to-sumerians-tales https://hermeneutics.stackexchange.com/questions/1952/humankind-divided-up-among-the-gods http://neuroclusterbrain.com/img/Moses/Moses_with_horns_092.jpg https://dustoffthebible.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Piazza-di-Spagna-Moses-with-horns.jpg https://www.annunaki.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Anu-Enlil-Enki-NinHurSag.jpg https://images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com/f/5e725f0d-168d-4c60-979e-a44aa0229577/d2g1u35-9135d314-5eb2-4f5e-90ed-320ab285e9ca.jpg/v1/fill/w_900,h_722,q_75,strp/anunaki_land_by_marcozambra.jpg?token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1cm46YXBwOjdlMGQxODg5ODIyNjQzNzNhNWYwZDQxNWVhMGQyNmUwIiwic3ViIjoidXJuOmFwcDo3ZTBkMTg4OTgyMjY0MzczYTVmMGQ0MTVlYTBkMjZlMCIsImF1ZCI6WyJ1cm46c2VydmljZTppbWFnZS5vcGVyYXRpb25zIl0sIm9iaiI6W1t7InBhdGgiOiIvZi81ZTcyNWYwZC0xNjhkLTRjNjAtOTc5ZS1hNDRhYTAyMjk1NzcvZDJnMXUzNS05MTM1ZDMxNC01ZWIyLTRmNWUtOTBlZC0zMjBhYjI4NWU5Y2EuanBnIiwid2lkdGgiOiI8PTkwMCIsImhlaWdodCI6Ijw9NzIyIn1dXX0.ETC2cnK6zqrsSBGW3Dyfk2Jah_sgE_hbCavIArAA2SA https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1716956922090557858 https://twitter.com/IranObserver0/status/1717198177101619379 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1716943829121786040?ref_src=twsrc^tfw https://twitter.com/IranObserver0/status/1717146542405271964?ref_src=twsrc^tfw https://twitter.com/warintel4u/status/1717150124512539075?ref_src=twsrc^tfw https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-769997 https://www.barrons.com/news/blinken-warns-iran-that-us-will-respond-decisively-to-any-attack-192828ad https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/116132/hamas-rocket-barrage-tel-aviv-israel https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1717116881977364804 https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1717186493549027646 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_manuscripts_from_Qumran_Cave_7 https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/status/1717059947161395337



