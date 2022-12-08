Create New Account
InfoWars - After demanding unvaxxed blood for their Baby's heart surgery the Court refused and removed the Parents custody Rights - They join Alex to Expose this horrid Medical Tyranny - 12-07-2022
amantha Savage, Cole Reeves, parents of Baby Will http://savebabywill.com/, and journalist Liz Gunn of https://freenz.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose government medical tyranny as they lost custody of their child for demanding unvaxxed blood donors.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/that-is-where-tyranny-starts-new-zealand-may-take-baby-from-parents-demanding-unvaccinated-blood-for-heart-surgery/

