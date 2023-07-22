Melbourne Rally 22 July 2023 Returning to Parliament

It seems fitting to complete the series recording the return to Parliament Steps. Along the way, there we found a significant challenge at the State Library. The Victorian Socialists and their paid handlers had come in their thousands and they made it clear that we were not welcome there. They were chanting for refugees (what a good distraction), but we all agreed that not one of them would ever bother to sponsor one. It was all show. The Police were all out in numbers to keep our groups separate. For our part our slow walk along Swanston Street forced them to wait behind us with their carefully prepared banners, until were were prepared to let them squeeze past us. That represents about thirty of us holding up over a thousand of them.