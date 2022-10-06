CDC’s V-Safe Data Shows Shocking Adverse Effects From the COVID Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1t6wb76e
Fox news: CDC finally released V-Safe data where people report how they feel after COVID-19 vaccination. It shows that 7.7% of the 10 million users had to seek medical care post-inject and 25% missed work or school, or had some serious event affecting their normal lives