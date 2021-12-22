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Is Freemason Trump about to cut and run to Israel?:
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192 views • December 22, 2021
Remember back when Trump was in office at the beginning of all this COVID virus B.S. and he handed over the government to FEMA? Remember that? Also there are new home test kits for testing for COVID, those new test kits have Sodium Azide in them, a deadly chemical. Share this video with everyone you know. God Bless us all.
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