The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 352 - Digital Hype

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The purpose of this video is to deal with TECH NARRATIVES online that are confusing people and causing FEAR! I’m going to try to separate FACT from FICTION on a list of topics. You may not fully understand all the fine details BUT that doesn’t matter. We can examine the different issues and get enough understanding on them to DIVIDE what is RIGHT and what is WRONG. I want to cut through the HYPE that surrounds a number of these topics. The Jesuits control ALL ONLINE NARRATIVES. They BOTH CREATE them AND DIRECT them. Whether people introduce information online with the DELIBERATE INTENTION of deceiving people OR UNWITTINGLY SHARING or PROPAGATING information without checking it first, makes NO difference. The end effect is the same - DECEPTION because most people are too lazy to check facts properly and will just GOSSIP the same false information. Spoken enough, the LIE becomes what APPEARS to be TRUTH! There is a lot of this going on.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 364 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling