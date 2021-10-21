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The Feast of Unleavened Bread Summarized
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33 views • October 21, 2021
This teaching is summarizing the Feast of Unleavened Bread in the Bible. You can read about it in Exodus as the Children of God and the Egyptians left Egypt. You can also read about it in Yehovah's Feast, that's right they are HIS, in Leviticus Chapter 23. These are all shadow pictures of Jesus our Messiah and the great wonderful works that He has done and will do. I hope this has been a blessing.
God bless!
God bless!
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