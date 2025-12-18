Today, no one is capable of stopping China - Lukashenko, interview clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“You lost at least 20 years you could’ve used to contain China. Today, no one is capable of stopping China — especially with the philosophy that lives in the minds of the Chinese.”
Lukashenko reflects on 30+ years of watching China rise and mocks the West for squandering its chance to compete.
"It’s even made you nervous. You want to contain the development of China. That’s like trying to contain a whale."