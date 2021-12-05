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Silencing the truth is only going to get worse before it gets better
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200 views • December 05, 2021
Silencing the truth is only going to get worse before it gets better. It’s time for us to move to other platforms to prepare for this before it’s too late.
https://odysee.com/@ETKE21:8/lbry69Silencingthetruthisonlygoingto:c
Trump Announces Class-Action Suits Against Tech Giants Twitter, Facebook, Google
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-social-media-announcement/2021/07/07/id/1027768/
Members of the class-action lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump are looking for stories from other social media users who have had their content censored by Big Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/07/09/trump-class-action-suit-seeks-stories-big-tech
https://odysee.com/@ETKE21:8/lbry69Silencingthetruthisonlygoingto:c
Trump Announces Class-Action Suits Against Tech Giants Twitter, Facebook, Google
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-social-media-announcement/2021/07/07/id/1027768/
Members of the class-action lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump are looking for stories from other social media users who have had their content censored by Big Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/07/09/trump-class-action-suit-seeks-stories-big-tech
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