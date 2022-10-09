Clash of the Worldviews

One month out from the all-important midterm elections (as of the recording of this episode), and very soon we shall see who is stronger, the godless tyrants on the left, or the lovers of God and freedom on the right. Join us as we gage the trajectory with guests Tony DeAngelo and Bob Swick.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye