Italy Deploys Warship to Safeguard Gaza Flotilla

(thumbnail, Italian ship. Since, it has been said that a Spanish war ship joined the Italian one in protecting the Flotilla directed to Gaza.) Update: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Wednesday that Spain will join Italy in deploying a naval warship to protect an international aid flotilla bound for Gaza, after the convoy was attacked by drones off the coast of Greece.

Italy has sent Navy frigate Fasan to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla after another drone incident off Crete.

The aid convoy of 51 vessels, carrying 58 Italians among others, reported 12+ drones deploying explosives and disrupting comms (loud ABBA music blaring on all radio channels). The attack cause no injuries among the crews, only minor damage to one vessel.

Defence Minister Crosetto:

"I condemn the drone attack by unidentified parties. Fasan is en route to ensure the safety of Italians in the flotilla."

The flotilla aims to deliver aid to Gaza amid ongoing Izraeli onslaught.