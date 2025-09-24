BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Italy Deploys Warship to Safeguard Gaza Flotilla
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 1 day ago

Italy Deploys Warship to Safeguard Gaza Flotilla

(thumbnail, Italian ship. Since, it has been said that a Spanish war ship joined the Italian one in protecting the Flotilla directed to Gaza.) Update: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Wednesday that Spain will join Italy in deploying a naval warship to protect an international aid flotilla bound for Gaza, after the convoy was attacked by drones off the coast of Greece.

This video:

Italy has sent Navy frigate Fasan to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla after another drone incident off Crete. 

The aid convoy of 51 vessels, carrying 58 Italians among others, reported 12+ drones deploying explosives and disrupting comms (loud ABBA music blaring on all radio channels). The attack cause no injuries among the crews, only minor damage to one vessel.

Defence Minister Crosetto:

"I condemn the drone attack by unidentified parties. Fasan is en route to ensure the safety of Italians in the flotilla."

The flotilla aims to deliver aid to Gaza amid ongoing Izraeli onslaught.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy