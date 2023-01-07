Save Our Southern Gold Coast - Stop The Light Rail.

STOP THE LIGHT RAIL!





7th January, 2023.





Concerned locals converged on the Southern Gold Coast this morning to protest the PROVEN small business killer, The Light Rail, being built through the southern GC beachside suburbs of Mermaid Beach, Nobbys Beach, Miami, Burleigh Heads, Tallebudgera, Palm Beach, Currumbin & Tugun.





They marched along the Gold Coast Highway where the greedy developers and slick palmed politicians want to put the eyesore through from Currumbin Creek in the south to Tallebudgera Creek in the north, encompassing the suburb of Palm Beach. They were greeted by much support and honking of horns from passing traffic.





It's clear, the majority of Southern Gold Coast residents DO NOT WANT NOR NEED this unnecessary, expensive piece of infrastructure in their town, despite what the nig nogs at the Gold Coast City Council and TMR say. They pick and choose their surveys and data that supports the assumption that local residents support the light rail, and that's simply not the case.





The People do not want the Southern Gold Coast turned into a small business ghost town akin to what has happened in the Southport CBD and Surfers Paradise because of the Light Rail. They do not want their properties reclaimed and tampered with, they were never asked or consulted in the first place!!





It's high time the powers that be LISTENED to the constituents who live here. NONE of these developers and politicians behind this extremely unpopular project live in the areas affected. They don't care, all they care about is their greasy palms and hip pockets.





We are here say to NO!





We are here as a voice for locals who are being ignored.





If you are looking for an alternative there already is one. It's called Surfside Buslines and they've been operating a service along the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway from Kingscliff to Paradise Point for over 40 years. Buses run every 10 minutes along the highway well into to the early hours of each morning. Perhaps the $5 million it will cost to run the Light Rail toy train each month could be better spent improving the routes and timetables of the existing Surfside Bus Services into the suburbs. The corridor between Nerang and Broadbeach desperately needs attention.





We will not rest until until are voices are heard and the public on the Gold Coast know the real figures and data, not the made up nonsense from the government, council and developers.





Join the fight - https://www.facebook.com/sosgc.org.au





https://sosgc.org.au/





No Light Rail On The Gold Coast Highway - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1885431975112548









