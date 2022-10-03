NATO Can’t Find Russia’s Tsunami-Sub….Russian Nuclear Military Train Is Rolling

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The desire to deliver a hopeful message today that a global nuclear war has been averted through the intervention of wise diplomats and statesmen. On the contrary, the world is closer today than at any time in world history to a dystopian nightmare. There are major developments in the Russia-Ukraine war – news report you will not hear anywhere else today. Let’s start with the ground fighting over Russia’s recently annexed territories.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/3/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://rickwiles.com/final-day