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THE REPTILIAN HIERARCHY They've Taken Away the Rights of All.
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94 views • June 21, 2021
THE REPTILIAN HIERARCHY
They've Taken Away the Rights of All, Our Freedom Lost Their Pockets Full
The Reptilian Minds of The Demonically Possessed Elitists Want Death and Destruction of the Human Race so they can have Gods' World for themselves,
Are they really reptilian entities? Or is this just a metaphor used to describe their mental mind hell of seclusion from God and spiritual enlightenment?
YOU DECIDE.
Music – Video By “FAILURE OF FEAR”
They've Taken Away the Rights of All, Our Freedom Lost Their Pockets Full
The Reptilian Minds of The Demonically Possessed Elitists Want Death and Destruction of the Human Race so they can have Gods' World for themselves,
Are they really reptilian entities? Or is this just a metaphor used to describe their mental mind hell of seclusion from God and spiritual enlightenment?
YOU DECIDE.
Music – Video By “FAILURE OF FEAR”
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