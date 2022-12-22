THERE WAS NO EXCESS MORTALITY FROM COVID-19 BEFORE THE VACCINE, SAYS REINER FUELLMICH

“There never was any excess mortality before the [COVID-19] vaccinations. NONE.” "“Even the spikes [ in deaths ] that we saw in New York [and other places], were NOT the result of COVID-19, but rather [ the result of ] intentional malpractice.” Reiner Fuellmich, Nov 14, 2022. The full video is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1ub5nk-reiner-fuellmich-suddenly-changed-personality-changes-after-mrna-injection.html
Link to Reiner Fuellmich's new website for his "International Crimes Investigative Committee": https://icic.law/
