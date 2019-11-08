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Peter Navarro on talks to roll back tariffs in China, US trade deal
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2 views • November 08, 2019
'There is no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the phase one deal and the only person who can make that decision is President Donald J. Trump and it's as simple as that,' White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said.
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