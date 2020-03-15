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WACO REVISITED: LINDA THOMPSON INTERVIEW
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57 views • March 15, 2020
1994 RADIO INTERVIEW WITH THE LATE LINDA THOMPSON ABOUT THE CLINTON DEEP STATE MURDER OF 80 AMERICANS (INCLUDING 20 CHILDREN) AT WACO IN 1993. (I MISSPOKE IN THE INTRO: IT WAS 1993, NOT 1992!)
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