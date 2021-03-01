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COVID VAX NEWEST GUINEA PIGS
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725 views • March 01, 2021
COVID VAX NEWEST GUINEA PIGS
Covid-19 vaccine testing is now expanding to children as young as six in AstraZeneca trials in the UK, and Moderna will soon follow suit in the US. With #Covid19 related death rates in children almost nonexistent, and injuries and deaths from the vaccine stacking up, why would we risk our children’s health for this experimental vaccine?
#AstraZenca #Moderna #VaccineSafety #GuineaPigs #Children #RiskVsReward #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: March 1, 2021
Covid-19 vaccine testing is now expanding to children as young as six in AstraZeneca trials in the UK, and Moderna will soon follow suit in the US. With #Covid19 related death rates in children almost nonexistent, and injuries and deaths from the vaccine stacking up, why would we risk our children’s health for this experimental vaccine?
#AstraZenca #Moderna #VaccineSafety #GuineaPigs #Children #RiskVsReward #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: March 1, 2021
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