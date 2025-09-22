On Feb 5, 2026, the New START treaty expires, lifting the last nuclear arms restrictions — Putin

Adds that Russia is offering a one-year EXTENSION of limits if the US reciprocates — to prevent a new arms race

'Removal of such limitations would not be a reasonable step'

