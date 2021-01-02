© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ocean Pedos, Art in Embassies, Demonetized
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • January 02, 2021
This is a breakdown on the Ghislaine Maxwell's Terramar Project, and parallels between that and the State Department's Art in Embassies Program.
HOW TO SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Paypal tips large or small are extremely appreciated - all funds help the show! https://paypal.me/MemoryHold7707?loca...
Become a Patreon Supporter: https://www.patreon.com/Memoryhold
WHERE TO FIND ME: Youtube DOES NOT WANT US! It is extremely important to follow me on the below platforms to stay up to date on my current work and major happenings!
*DLive.tv/MemoryHold (livestreams)
*Bitchute.com/MemoryHold (will host all content)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO9...
Twitter: @MemoryHold
Instagram: MemoryHold7 (clips of my longer videos, supplemental information, memes and fun)
Parler: @MemoryHold
Gab: @MemoryHold
***FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD MY VIDEOS AND REUPLOAD THEM TO ANY PLATFORM - SEED THIS CONTENT INTO THE WORLD! IT ISN'T ABOUT ME, IT'S ABOUT THE TRUTH!*
HOW TO SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Paypal tips large or small are extremely appreciated - all funds help the show! https://paypal.me/MemoryHold7707?loca...
Become a Patreon Supporter: https://www.patreon.com/Memoryhold
WHERE TO FIND ME: Youtube DOES NOT WANT US! It is extremely important to follow me on the below platforms to stay up to date on my current work and major happenings!
*DLive.tv/MemoryHold (livestreams)
*Bitchute.com/MemoryHold (will host all content)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO9...
Twitter: @MemoryHold
Instagram: MemoryHold7 (clips of my longer videos, supplemental information, memes and fun)
Parler: @MemoryHold
Gab: @MemoryHold
***FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD MY VIDEOS AND REUPLOAD THEM TO ANY PLATFORM - SEED THIS CONTENT INTO THE WORLD! IT ISN'T ABOUT ME, IT'S ABOUT THE TRUTH!*
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.