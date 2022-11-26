Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I am vaxxed and I am safe he said. He now has a rare form of cancer. Vax poisioned induced
147 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Saturday |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


November 25, 2022


He was already on the fast track to death, because he is clearly obese. 10-years ago HHS and the CDC said that obesity was a significant, severe health risk. Now, 70% of the US population is fat. They don't want to hurt any feelings, so they pretend they don't see it and don't talk about it. With this guy, the poison probably just accelerated his journey to cancer and a host of other health issues, that he's dealing with.

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xcCK4QxTRpvR/

Keywords
healthcancerpoisonadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesvaxxedmedicinejabshotinoculationinjection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket