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Dogman,Werewolves, Chupacabra, Bigfoot & Spiritual Warfare Josh Turner Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/03/13/dogman-encounters/

Josh Turner from the Paranormal Round Table joins us for a thought-provoking discussion. Josh talks about the Haunted House he lived in. He also talks about his Paranormal Investigations.

In Part 1 Josh Turner shares his background growing up in a family with diverse roots and a wealth of folklore involving boogers, Bigfoot, and Hispanic legends like La Llorona and the Chupacabra. He describes his initial skepticism toward these stories until Halloween night in 1990 when he and a friend had a terrifying encounter with a seven-foot-tall Dogman creature on Talbot Street in Taylor, Texas. Josh details the creature's appearance as a hybrid between a hyena, a wolf, and a man, and how this event shattered his worldview and led to years of sleep paralysis and nightmares.

In Part 2 the discussion shifts to the deeper spiritual implications of these phenomena, including the concept of the City of Night where human souls are harvested as energy batteries. Josh talks about the reality of vampires, witches, and covens in places like New Braunfels and San Antonio, and explains how these entities utilize portals and vortexes to travel. He emphasizes the reality of spiritual warfare and shares personal testimonies about using the name of Jesus and Psalm 39 to stop alien abductions and attacks by reptilian and other demonic entities. Josh also talks about Werewolves.


Keywords
jesusdemonsspiritual warfarewitchcraftpossessioninterdimensionalsupernaturalreptiliansvampiresdogmancryptozoologyalien abductionsjosh turnerla lloronalooking glasschupacabrawerewolfhalloween 1990taylor texascity of nightenergy parasitespsalm 39paranormal roundtablelechuzanew braunfels
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