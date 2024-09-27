The 4 Horses Revealed!!!

#bible #hebrew #manuscripts #ProjectTruthMinistries #hebrewrevelation





A closer look at the Hebrew Revelation from Cochin India and comparing it to the Old Testament. There is something very interesting about one of the Horses. We hope you enjoy this teaching.





If you would like to download your own version of the Cochin Hebrew Revelation go to www.academia.edu Here is the link below!





https://www.academia.edu/119756514/Cochin_Hebrew_Revelation_MS_Oo_1_16_Translation_With_Late_2nd_Temple_Hebrew





Download it and join us! Follow along with us!





God Bless!