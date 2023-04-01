https://gettr.com/post/p2d3893a514

03/29/2023 #FreeMilesGuo Protest: The CCP’s collaborators in the United States can deprive Mr. Miles Guo of his freedom for now but can never stop the demise of the CCP. Many student leaders of the 1989 Student Movement in China really repented of their participation and were later bought off by the CCP. Since they went abroad and became columnists for western mainstream media, these phony Chinese dissidents have been hacks for the CCP’s overseas propaganda apparatus and done more harm to the Chinese people than CCP advocates like Hu Xijin.





03/29/2023 FreeMilesGuo线下抗议行动：与中共合作的卖美贼虽然能暂时让郭先生失去自由，却绝不可能阻挡中共的灭亡。中共国89学运中的许多学生领袖真心地后悔曾经参与过该运动，而且后来都被中共所收买。而他们出国成为西方主流媒体的专栏作家以后，这些虚伪的中共国异见人士一直充当中共大外宣的雇用写手，他们对中国人民的毒害比胡锡进更甚。





