© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ron on voting
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 16, 2021
I thought you might need this if you vote again. I hope you do.
I know SCOTUS went communist 7 to 2. This was sent to me.
To be recognized as a man or woman on the land and soil, you must take action against the tyrant incorporated Governance, Known as the Kate Brown Oligarchy in Salem. Those in other States have different ogres.
You will find a copy of the recommended page to attach to your voter registration in section 10.6.6 entitled Voter Registration Affidavit Attachment. https://famguardian.org/TaxFreedom/Forms/Emancipation/VoterRegAttachment.htm
I know SCOTUS went communist 7 to 2. This was sent to me.
To be recognized as a man or woman on the land and soil, you must take action against the tyrant incorporated Governance, Known as the Kate Brown Oligarchy in Salem. Those in other States have different ogres.
You will find a copy of the recommended page to attach to your voter registration in section 10.6.6 entitled Voter Registration Affidavit Attachment. https://famguardian.org/TaxFreedom/Forms/Emancipation/VoterRegAttachment.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.