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Ron on voting
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
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30 views • May 16, 2021
I thought you might need this if you vote again. I hope you do.

I know SCOTUS went communist 7 to 2. This was sent to me.

To be recognized as a man or woman on the land and soil, you must take action against the tyrant incorporated Governance, Known as the Kate Brown Oligarchy in Salem. Those in other States have different ogres.

You will find a copy of the recommended page to attach to your voter registration in section 10.6.6 entitled Voter Registration Affidavit Attachment. https://famguardian.org/TaxFreedom/Forms/Emancipation/VoterRegAttachment.htm
Keywords
amendmentconstitutiongrand jurycourtoregonvoteremedyassemblymartial lawarticletrue billassemblerebuttalstatewidejuralacquiescenceoregon statewide jural assemblycivilian court on oregoncivilian courtex parte milliganarticle iii amendment vii courtverdict without appealron vroomanosjaorsja org
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